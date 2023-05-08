NE Indiana man charged with molesting girl at Fishers hotel

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A northeast Indiana man faces charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl at a hotel in Fishers, police say.

Fishers Police Department said in a news release issued Monday that a family member reported March 7 that the girl had been “touched inappropriately” by Nicholas R. Jones, 37, of St. John.

Jones was a chaperone staying at Staybridge Suites hotel on Crosspoint Boulevard, police say. The hotel is just northwest of the I-69 interchange on East 96th Street in Fishers.

Police on Sunday interviewed Jones and then arrested him on two felony charges of child molesting.

During a hearing Monday afternoon in Hamilton Superior Court 1 in Noblesville, a magistrate set Jones’ bail at $50,000, online records show.