Neighbor: Argument over trashcan lead to shootout with police

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Homes on Burrwood Circle have bullet holes in them because of what happened on Tuesday night.

Lawrence Police told I-Team 8 they were serving an arrest warrant for a male and female suspect when the male suspect came from behind the home and opened fire on police, hitting a Lawrence Police Officer in the leg.

Lawrence Chief Gary Woodruff says officers used a tourniquet from their first aid kit on the officer

“The emergency room doctor told us that the tourniquet was applied perfectly and contributed to making sure the officer was okay,” Woodruff said.

After the first exchange of gun fire, Chief Woodruff said the suspects got in to an SUV and tried to drive away.

They fired at officers from inside the vehicle.

Officers returned fire, killing the man and injuring the woman.

Chief Woodruff said his officers followed their training during the intense situation, “As a Chief you’re extraordinarily proud.”

“It’s just senseless. There’s no reason for it,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified because she’s afraid for her safety.

That neighbor told I-Team 8 the whole situation stems from an argument over a trashcan on Dec. 21.

She told us the suspects were upset when her husband moved their trashcan to partially block their driveway. After a confrontation, she said the two shot into her home. Both people were arrested and charged with felonies.

The male suspect missed a court hearing on Jan. 3. An arrest warrant was issued, which is why police were at the home on Tuesday night.

The neighbor who had their home shot up by the suspects weeks ago said she never wanted to see either one of her neighbors die, “I really hoped that they would of been able to apprehend them and that they would have been okay.”

Chief Woodruff said they are still investigating this incident. In the aftermath of what happened, he said they’ll be checking in on the mental health of the officers involved in the intense situation.