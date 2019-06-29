Neighbor fires at man fleeing police; 11-year-old hurt

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Police on June 28, 2019, were investigating an 11-year-old girl who was shot when a person living nearby fired at a suspect fleeing police. (WISH Photo/Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl was injured Friday night when a neighbor tried to shoot at a man fleeing police on the city’s near northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Barnes Avenue at Eugene Street as part of a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Friday.

One of the passengers in that vehicle ran from police, going between homes and even running through a house, IMPD Capt. Dulin Nelson said at the scene. A neighbor saw the person fleeing police exit that house — and thinking the house was being robbed — fired a shot but missed, instead striking a house across the street. An 11-year-old girl in that house was hit.

The girl was taken to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound and was stable on Friday night, Nelson said.

The person who fled police was ultimately caught, according to Nelson. The two other people from the vehicle were detained, and police on Friday night were questioning the neighbor who fired the shot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: