Neighbor of deadly triple shooting: ‘Everybody is getting the guns now’

A view of the crime scene after a triple shooting on April 14, 2023, near the intersection of Brookside Parkway South Drive and Gale Street on the near east side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A triple shooting on the city’s near east side left two women dead and a teenager in critical condition.

Residents who live close to the crime scene say it wasn’t their first experience with gun violence.

Investigators believe someone forced their way inside the home, which led to shots fired inside and outside the residence.

“Whoever did this they will get their day. You’ve got to deal with God. They’re going to get their day,” Sherey Jackson, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Detectives say the shooting may have started outside the home.

It happened at around 4 a.m. Friday near the Brookside Parkway South Drive and Gale Street intersection.

IMPD says a woman died at the scene while another died at the hospital, and a teen is in critical condition.

Genae Cook, a public information officer for IMPD, said, “Detectives here at the scene do not believe that this was a random act. Unfortunately, they believe that these people were part of something and that is yet to be determined what exactly they were involved in.”

Police say there were several children inside the home.

They say no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

“Whether or not these people were involved in something. It’s still somebody’s daughters, somebody’s son. This person still has family members, friends that are going to be grieving,” Cook said.

“There have been several shootings on that corner,” Jackson said.

People who knew the family are raising concerns.

“My prayers and my thoughts are with them, and my thing is what you really need to do is move. Move not only for your safety but for our safety,” Jackson said.

She says the city needs to bring change.

“It’s the thing with the guns. Everybody is getting the guns now. I mean everybody is getting a gun. We’ve got to stop. We all live in this neighborhood together. Do they live in this neighborhood with us, or they from outside of this neighborhood? That’s the question we need to ask,” Jackson said.

Police have not provided any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Connie Pearson at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at connie.pearson@indy.gov.

