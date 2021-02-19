Neighbors reported gunshots hours before police found 3 dead in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found three people dead in an apartment Friday morning in the northeast part of the city.

Phone calls made late Thursday night have neighbors wondering when the tragic incident really happened.

Officers were called about 11:35 a.m. Friday to an apartment in the 2500 block of North Elgin Street. That’s in the Elgin Manor Apartments, located southeast of the intersection of East McGalliard Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the northeast part of the city.

Muncie police on Friday refused to answer questions or provide detail; Police Chief Nathan Sloan would only say three people were found dead as part of a “criminal investigation.” Police would not detail who made the 911 call or the reason the call was made. No information about the victims was released. The building where police investigated did not have any apparent damage to the exterior.

Multiple neighbors report hearing gunshots Thursday night from the same building where investigators spent hours Friday.

Neighbor Isiah Lowe said, “About 11:30ish last night, there were 10 shots fired in this building over here. Everybody around here started calling the cops because whenever we hear something we call.”

Tami Howard lives down the street. She saw police Thursday night. “No they called the police about 11 or 12, and then they rolled through. They didn’t see anything or nothing so they kept going.”

Lowe said, “No getting out or anything. They literally just came like this, just drove past.”

At the time, neighbors didn’t think much of it until their apartment complex was swarmed by police cars 12 hours later.

Lowe said, “This whole back was full of police cars. They started carrying the bodies out and everything.”

Lowe was one of several neighbors who think the three deaths were a result of the gunshots on Thursday night. “There was nothing that I heard this morning, and I was up at like 6 a.m.,” Lowe said.

At the crime scene, police repeatedly looked at and around a navy Dodge Durango sport utility vehicle that was parked across the street. Police would not confirm or deny if the vehicle was evidence in the investigation.

With the lack of information, neighbors have been left in fear.

“When somebody calls for something like this you need to come out and look, investigate. Even if you knock on doors, make sure that everybody is OK, because I mean those bodies would have been sitting there for what, 12 hours?” Lowe said.

News 8’s Tylor Brummett contributed to this report.