Crime Watch 8

New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active shooter at Parker Elementary School.

New Castle police had six officers at the school and inside the building in under three minutes, the department said on Facebook.

As officers searched the building, all schools within the New Castle School Corp. were placed on lockdown. Police responded to all schools within the district and ensured everyone was safe before lifting the lockdown.

The New Castle Police Department, with the help of the school corporation, is working to determine who sent the 911 text and if any criminal charges are warranted.