Crime Watch 8

Former New Castle police officer charged after using excessive force against 3 people

A wooden judge gavel and soundboard isolated on white background. (Photo by Oana Malaeru / 500px / Getty Images)
by: Divine Triplett and Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former New Castle Police Department officer was indicted for using excessive force against three individuals. The indictment was returned late Thursday in Indianapolis.

According to the indictment, Aaron Strong, 44, used excessive force during the arrest of three people.

The indictment also says that the assaults against two of the victims involved the use of dangerous weapons. According to court documents, Strong struck one of them with a baton more than twenty times while handcuffed on the ground.

Each civil rights charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Strong has also been charged with witness tampering for misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to prevent this information from reaching federal law enforcement relating to the assault of J.W. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

WWE’s Vince McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to multiple women, report says

Entertainment /

WISH-TV Night at Indy Eleven: TWO games for the price of one!

Life.Style.Live! /

Teen speaker helps others overcome social anxiety

Life.Style.Live! /

Federal judge allows Indiana ban on second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.