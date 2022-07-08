Crime Watch 8

Former New Castle police officer charged after using excessive force against 3 people

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former New Castle Police Department officer was indicted for using excessive force against three individuals. The indictment was returned late Thursday in Indianapolis.

According to the indictment, Aaron Strong, 44, used excessive force during the arrest of three people.

The indictment also says that the assaults against two of the victims involved the use of dangerous weapons. According to court documents, Strong struck one of them with a baton more than twenty times while handcuffed on the ground.

Each civil rights charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Strong has also been charged with witness tampering for misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to prevent this information from reaching federal law enforcement relating to the assault of J.W. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.