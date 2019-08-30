New Castle prison guard charged with trafficking, misconduct

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A guard at the New Castle Correctional Facility faces official misconduct and trafficking charges after allegedly delivering cellphones and unknown substances to two inmates.

Charges were lodged Thursday against 56-year-old Max Catron of New Castle.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Catron told an Indiana Department of Correction investigator he delivered three cellphones to inmate Antwon Smith and one to Kevin Jackson after they were given to him by an Indianapolis man. Court documents say he also delivered to Smith packages “about the size of a stick of butter, wrapped in electrical tape” that “had a strong chemical odor.” Catron said he was paid $4,250 for making the five deliveries.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Catron. He doesn’t have a published home telephone number.