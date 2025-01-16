Indiana man who fled to Canada to avoid Jan. 6 prison sentence faces new charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal prosecutors have filed new charges against an Indiana man who fled to Canada to avoid serving a prison sentence for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Antony Vo is charged with failure to surrender, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

A federal judge in April sentenced Vo to nine months for his role in the Capitol riots and ordered him to report to prison on June 14. When he failed to report and fled to Canada, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

I-Team 8 was the first to interview Vo after he refused to serve his nine-month prison sentence for joining the Capitol mob. Then I-Team 8 broke the news Vo escaped to Canada to seek asylum.

The Canada Border Services Agency arrested Vo last Monday for “alleged illegal entry into the country.” The CBSA says there is no record of Vo entering the country “at an official port of entry.”

Vo is pursuing political asylum in Canada with help from a Saskatchewan-based immigration attorney. He told I-Team 8 that he has no intention of turning himself in to serve his prison sentence, believing President-elect Donald Trump will pardon every Jan. 6 defendant upon taking office.

Vo had an asylum hearing on Wednesday and remains detained.

The attorney handling Vo’s refugee claim told I-Team 8 that the CBSA has a “legal obligation to remove all foreign nationals who are inadmissible to Canada.” If Vo is found inadmissible, he will most likely be returned to the U.S., where he’s still wanted on a federal warrant.

Vo told News 8’s Tim Spears that he believes the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were the result of a government conspiracy. He’s also called for members of the Jan. 6 Committee to be imprisoned and said the actions of others, including the federal judge who presided over his case, are equal to treason.

“The people that participated in (Jan. 6) by and large, were for the democratic process of just ensuring the election was right, and the people who basically prevented us from doing so are, in my opinion, the ones that are wanting to impede the democratic process,” Vo told Spears.

Vo remains positive about the outcome of the asylum process and says he hopes to pursue a career in politics. He has applied to both the Trump transition team and the Department of Government Efficiency, according to Spears.