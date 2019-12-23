New details to be released after man arrested, accused of setting 20 southwest side fires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New details are expected to come out in a case where a man is accused of setting at least 20 fires on the city’s southwest side.



Deaire Gray, 27, is the man investigators believe started the fires.

The Indianapolis man was arrested Friday.



The investigation started back in September after a fire on Lyons Avenue. Firefighters saw a small fire burning on the road and were able to quickly put it out. They said someone dumped gas along Ironton Street.



After talking to witnesses they learned a person came back to the area and set the street on fire.

Over the next three months, investigators responded to eight more similar fires. In all eight, a man matching the same description was caught on video setting fires at both empty and occupied homes.



No one was hurt in any of the fires but investigators estimate they caused nearly $100,000 in damage.



A news conference is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Wayne Township Fire Department.