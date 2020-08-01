Crime Watch 8

New judge to be appointed in July 4 Lake Monroe fight

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The case of the July 4 fight at Lake Monroe will get a new judge.

The initial judge recused herself this week and the Indiana Supreme Court will assign a new judge to the case.

2 men face multiple criminal charges in Lake Monroe fight on July 4

Sean Purdy is charged with confinement and battery on Vauxx Booker, his lawyers requested a special prosecutor.

Purdy’s lawyers claim the county prosecutor ignored critical facts gathered during the investigation and believe Booker should also be charged.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Washington state has trapped its first ‘murder hornet’

National /

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs sweeping police reform bill

National /

Minorities make up 60% of transplant waiting list, urged to become donors

Multicultural News /

Baseball commissioner warns he might end season if coronavirus isn’t managed better

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.