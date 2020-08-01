New judge to be appointed in July 4 Lake Monroe fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The case of the July 4 fight at Lake Monroe will get a new judge.

The initial judge recused herself this week and the Indiana Supreme Court will assign a new judge to the case.

Sean Purdy is charged with confinement and battery on Vauxx Booker, his lawyers requested a special prosecutor.

Purdy’s lawyers claim the county prosecutor ignored critical facts gathered during the investigation and believe Booker should also be charged.