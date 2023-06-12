New Palestine man arrested for alleged role in road rage shooting on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a New Palestine man for his alleged involvement in a road rage shooting on I-465 on May 21.
Stephen Uppfalt, 52, of New Palestine, turned himself into state troopers on Saturday after learning warrants had been issued for his arrest.
RELATED: Road rage incident on I-465 leads to man being shot
Investigators identified Uppfalt as a suspect in the case and used investigative measures to apply for search warrants and arrest warrants.
A Marion County Judge issued warrants for Uppfalt on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to forward information to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at 317-327-3522.