New Palestine man arrested for alleged role in road rage shooting on I-465

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a New Palestine man for his alleged involvement in a road rage shooting on I-465 on May 21.

Stephen Uppfalt, 52, of New Palestine, turned himself into state troopers on Saturday after learning warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Investigators identified Uppfalt as a suspect in the case and used investigative measures to apply for search warrants and arrest warrants.

A Marion County Judge issued warrants for Uppfalt on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to forward information to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at 317-327-3522.