Crime Watch 8

New question emerges in Delphi murders: Who runs fake profile ‘anthony_shots’?

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Do you know the person who created the online profile “anthony_shots”?

Police investigating the murders of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in February 2017 say the fictitious profile used photos in 2016 and 2017 of a male model. The model is not a person of interest in the investigation, but investigators want to identify the person who created the fictitious social media accounts on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media sites, said a news release issued Monday night by Indiana State Police.

The creator of the “anthony_shots” profile portrays himself “as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars,” the release said. “The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.”

Abigail, 13, and Libby, 14, went out on the Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi for a walk on Feb. 13, 2017, and what happened next is mostly a mystery. The next day, their bodies were found.

Photos used in the fictitious profile were shared Monday night by state police. Those photos were part of a YouTube video released by state police, which is investigating the case with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information was asked to contact abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535, and provide as much information as possible, such as when and how you communicated with “anthony_shots,” what social media apps were used, and if “anthony_shots” attempted to meet you or get your address. “If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email,” the release said.

Below are images shared by state police.

Timeline of events