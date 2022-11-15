Crime Watch 8

Nicaraguan mom seeks justice for her son killed in night shooting on Mass Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mom from Nicaragua is seeking justice for her 27-year-old son after someone killed him on the near northeast side.

Edwin Jose Silva-Garcia lost his life too soon last Tuesday night.

“This cannot stay like this. Find the person responsible for killing my son. My son is not an animal. My son is human,” Edwin’s mom, Gladys Garcia, said.

Gladys says she found out about his death the next day.

According to police, the shooting happened at a Golden Rule Auto Sales property on Massachusetts Avenue.

Workers tell News 8 Edwin lived on the second floor.

“He told me mommy don’t worry I’m going to help you. You know that I am the oldest and I will help you in everything. That was the last time I spoke with him and he told me that a Mexican bothered him a lot. It seems he envied him,” Gladys said.

According to workers, Edwin was shot inside the building, but police have not been able to make an arrest in the case.

Gladys says since Wednesday she has not been able to see the body.

She goes on to say the police are not telling her anything about how her son died.

“I need someone to please do something that the police call me or tell me look we are doing this we are doing the other. I do not know anything. I am, and I believe and I say that I still have faith, I have the hope that it is not my son,” Gladys said.

“We want someone to help us clarify the case. Just because we’re immigrants doesn’t mean they’re going to look down on us. We want justice, to know where he died, the time, because we don’t even know how he was killed,” Maria Gonzales, a friend of the family, said.

Gladys says she moved to the United States with her son hoping that they might find a better life.

“Nicaragua really I couldn’t study, couldn’t work. So I brought him with me with the idea that he would study, work, and you see here my son came to lose his life. Well, they took his life,” Gladys said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told WISH-TV the investigation is ongoing.