Crime Watch 8

No charges against officer or Purdue student in viral arrest video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University police officer will not face criminal charges for what critics called an excessive use of force during a February arrest.

Special prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced Monday that he would not pursue a criminal case against Purdue University Police Department Officer Jon Selke. Cummings is the prosecutor in Madison County.

“The full investigation reveals that Officer Selke did exactly as we expect our police officers to do,” Cummings wrote in his official release.

Selke responded to a domestic violence call on Feb. 4, after a 911 call of a woman being held against her will on the Purdue campus.

Video of the arrest showed Officer Selke using force to restrain the suspect, Adonis Tuggle.

Cummings said his investigation found that Officer Selke had “legal authority to use reasonable force” after Tuggle refused three requests to move to the rear of the vehicle and then began to physically struggle with the officer.

Cummings also found that a video released on social media by Tuggle “failed to depict his own behavior which necessitated police use of force.”

“(Officer Selke) intervened on behalf of the victim and successfully restrained Mr. Tuggle until backup arrived without injuring him,” Cummings wrote. “For that, Officer Selke should be commended, not vilified.”

Cummings report also found probable cause that Tuggle committed multiple criminal offenses, but that he was not filing charges at the request of Officer Selke, the Purdue Police Department, and the victim of those crimes.