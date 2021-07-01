Crime Watch 8

No charges against White County deputy in fatal shooting of wanted man

WOLCOTT, Ind. (WISH) — No charges will be filed against a White County sheriff’s deputy in a June shootout that left a Wolcott man dead.

State police on June 25 presented their case to White County Prosecutor Robert Guy, who determined that the deputy “acted appropriately, and the actions he took were necessary to defend his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers,” ISP said in a Thursday news release.

The shooting happened as police from multiple agencies served an arrest warrant for Perry Boyd, 56, about 9:20 p.m. on June 15 in the 400 block of West Anderson Street in Wolcott, state police said.

Wolcott is a town of 970 people in western White County. The town is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The shootout between Boyd and police involved White County Sheriff’s Department deputies, the town marshal and a deputy town marshal. When authorities arrived at the home where Boyd was, he went into the home. Gunfire erupted after the authorities entered the home.

Boyd died upon arrival with emergency medical crews at a hospital in Monticello.

The town marshal, who was not identified by state police, was taken to a Lafayette-area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

State police at the time of the shooting said it would not identify the officers involved until Guy reviewed the completed case.

A town website identifies the town marshal as James M. Herre and the deputy marshal as Andrew J. Lanoue.

Court documents show Boyd had been charged in White Superior Court on June 10 with two counts of battery.

On Oct. 22, Wolcott was the scene of the murder of two brothers, Daniel Benyon, 24, and Mathew Benyon, 20. In that case, Breann Cobb, 20, her boyfriend, Marlin Seay, 19, and Dorian Hale Jr., 19, were each charged in White Superior Court with two counts of murder, according to online court documents.