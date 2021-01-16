No charges filed in death of man who fell after tased by Greenfield police

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — No charges will be filed in the December death of an Indianapolis man who fell after being struck with a taser during a chase with Greenfield police, Indiana State Police said Friday.

The man, identified as 42-year-old David Donelli of Indianapolis, was suspected of stealing a vehicle that three Greenfield officers found in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Barrett Drive the morning of Dec. 15, 2020. Police believed the suspect was inside the business, and as they investigated, the man ran outside into the parking lot, state police said.

While chasing the suspect, one officer deployed a taser, and the man fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete. Police said officers immediately gave the man first aid until medical professionals arrived, police said.

Donelli was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche requested that the Indiana State Police investigate the man’s death.

ISP’s investigation was handed over to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office, and Prosecutor Brett Eaton reviewed the findings and determined no criminal charges would be filed, ISP said on Friday night.

