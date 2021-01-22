No charges for IMPD officers in death of McHale Rose

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No charges will be brought against the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who fatally shot 19-year-old McHale Rose on May 7, 2020.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced their decision not to file charges on Friday.

“A comprehensive review of the evidence indicates that the actions of the four IMPD officers do not meet Indiana’s legal standard to support criminal charges,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release sent to News 8.

A detailed report, including photos, evidence, a 911 call made by Rose, an Instagram live video posted by Rose and additional footage from a resident who lived in the area of the shooting was also shared with News 8.

Listen to the 911 call placed by Rose:

Rose was fatally shot in May after he called 911 to report a false burglary at an apartment in the 2200 block of Woodglen Drive. That’s on the city’s north side, northeast of Township Line Road and West 79th Street.

Rose had recorded himself holding a rifle and telling people on Instagram that he called the police and that they were on their way. He also recorded himself loading his weapon before police arrived.

When four officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and began to approach the apartment complex, they were met with gunfire from Rose. The officers returned fire at Rose, killing him.

Investigators found a 7.62-caliber cartridge casing and a rifle near Rose’s body. Forensic investigators determined the casing was fired by the rifle found near Rose.

“The unbiased evidence shows that Mr. Rose shot first and police returned fire in self-defense,” the prosecutor’s office stated in its report.

An eyewitness told investigators they heard Rose tell police, “You guys are going to have to kill me, I’m not giving up.”

McHale’s death came just hours after police fatally shot Dreasjon “Sean” Reed following a police pursuit. The pursuit was witnessed and the shots were heard by thousands on Facebook Live as Reed streamed on the internet.

IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor in May said it was possible that McHale’s motive for firing at officers stemmed from Reed’s death, but he couldn’t confirm that.