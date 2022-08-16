Crime Watch 8

No decision yet on whether to charge boy, 16, as adult after murder arrest

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors told News 8 Tuesday that they haven’t made a decision on whether a 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult after getting arrested for murder Sunday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder. They say he’s been taken to a juvenile facility until his court date. Police say his name will not be released due to him being underage.

Police say they received a call about shots fired around 1 a.m. Saturday at the 2600 block of South Washington Street. Officers say they spoke with witnesses who told them they heard gunshots and saw vehicles parked in a driveway that they had seen before. According to witnesses, the vehicles drove away. After checking the scene, officers say they didn’t find anything.

Almost two hours later, police received another call about a person shot at the 2600 block of South Adams Street. When they arrived, police say they saw people attempting CPR on Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson, in the yard of the home.

Police say they assisted until medical aid arrived. Gosha was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a statement.

Grant County prosecutors say an official court date has not been set.