Noblesville husband, wife die after found shot in their home

Noblesville police were called to a report of a shooting inside a home shortly before 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020, in the 15900 block of Plains Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A husband and wife died after a shooting Thursday in their home, Noblesville police said.

Police were called to a report of a shooting inside a home shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 15900 block of Plains Road. That’s southeast of the intersection of Hazel Dell Road and East 161st Street.

Kristin A. Tomalia, 37, and her husband, Rene C. Tomalia, 43, died shortly after arriving at hospitals for treatment, police said.

Officers found the Tomalias upstairs in their home suffering from gunshot wounds. Kristin was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Rene was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

A news release from Noblesville Police Department said police continued to investigate what led to the shooting. “Based on witness statements and alleged evidence at the scene, investigators believe that there is no cause for public concern regarding any additional suspect(s) in this case,” the release added.