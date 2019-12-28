Noblesville man accused of robbing Columbus gas station clerk at knifepoint

Josey Keesling is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a gas station clerk of her car. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County jail)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint of her car in Columbus early Saturday morning.

Josey Keesling, 29, was arrested Saturday morning.

Columbus police say officers were called to the Get-n-Go gas station located at 3545 W. County Rd. 450 S. around 4:20 a.m. on reports of a robbery with a deadly weapon.

Keesling allegedly grabbed a gas station clerk outside of the store and robbed her of her car keys with a knife. The victim received minor injuries during the struggle with Keesling.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car. He was spotted by a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy on I-65 a short time later. A pursuit ensued and Keesling was pulled over at the 83 mile marker and arrested without further incident.

Keesling was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. He is facing preliminary charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, auto theft, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.