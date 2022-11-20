Crime Watch 8

Noblesville man arrested in connection with road rage shooting

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting, according to Fishers Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot near the intersection of 96th Street and Hague Road. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed a black Honda passenger car and a black Chevrolet passenger car blocking the intersection. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the driver of the Chevrolet was treated at the scene, police said.

Fishers Police Detectives and Evidence Technicians responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. At the time of the initial investigation Detectives determined the driver of the Honda was Trevor Dahl, 24, from Noblesville was traveling westbound on 96th Street when he was shot. The shooting caused the victim to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the Chevrolet. Dahl fled the area prior to officer’s arrival.

Fishers Police Detectives located and arrested Dahl within 48 hours of this shooting. On Saturday, he was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.