Noblesville man clocked at 107 mph entering I-69 work zone Matthew McClure (Photo Provided/Hamilton County jail) [ + - ] Video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- A Noblesville man is facing charges after being accused of driving over 100 mph in a construction zone.

Police say the man was also drunk. It happened early Friday morning on I-69 in Madison County.

An Indiana State Police trooper clocked Matthew McClure, 37, going 107 mph just before entering a reduced-speed construction zone.

The trooper stopped McClure and found that his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal threshold.

He's now charged with operating while intoxicated and endangering.

McClure had bonded out of the Madison County jail by late Friday afternoon.