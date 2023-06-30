Noblesville man sentenced to 40 years in 2 road rage shootings

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man was sentenced Friday to serve 40 years on two counts of attempted murder after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer during a road rage incident in November.

Trevor Dahl, 25, will serve 37 years in the Department of Correction and three years in Hamilton County Corrections.

As part of a plea deal, additional criminal charges were dismissed.

On Nov., 17, 2022, an officer with the Fishers Police Department was sent to the 7800 block of the westbound lanes of East 96th Street on reports of a person shot in their right leg. That’s on the south side of Fishers just east of I-69.

Upon arrival, officers were told a man, who had been shot in the leg, was sent to a local hospital.

The man later told investigators he was going to a nearby Meijer department store after visiting his girlfriend’s apartment. He turned south on the access road leading to the Meijer parking lot and a white Sedan was stopped with its brake lights on.

The man said he came close to the car and honked his horn, hoping the white sedan would move. Investigators later determined Daul was driving the white sedan.

When the white sedan did not move, the man drove around the car and continued toward the parking lot, court docs say.

The man told investigators that “he observed in his rear-view mirrors, the white sedan was now traveling right behind him at a very close distance,” court papers say. He then “brake checked” the white sedan and continued toward the entrance doors of Meijer, but was cut off by the white sedan.

According to court docs, he “became fearful and turned around.”

As he drove away, the white sedan followed him and pulled up next to his car.

The man said that “he then heard several shots and immediately felt pain in his right knee. He recognized he had been shot and attempted to bring his vehicle to a stop,” court papers say.

Investigators began looking for the white sedan and found it belonged to a car dealership in Carmel. The dealership gave investigators five names of people who were leasing the sedans, including Dahl.

According to court papers, Dahl has prior arrests ranging from narcotics to burglary. He is also suspected of discharging a firearm into an Indianapolis home last month.

Investigators found that Dahl worked at a car dealership in Fishers.

Investigators went to that dealership and searched Dahl’s car and located two boxes of PMC 9mm ammunition, which is the same brand and caliber of casings that were located at the scene.

Dahl was arrested and questioned.

The Noblesville Police Department linked Dahl to a road rage case that occurred on the evening of Nov. 14. According to investigators, officers were called to Reggie’s Motor Works in the 1300 block of South 10th Street around 6:30 pm. that night.

A man in a truck who was salting the parking lot at the business said he had a confrontation with a man in a car, with the man in the car stopping his vehicle in the street, yelling a threat and then firing a shot into the air.

Further investigation led police to believe Dahl was the suspect in both cases.

While awaiting trial on the attempted murder charge, Dahl communicated with a confidential informant that he thought was a hit man. According to court documents, Dahl wrote letters to the informant that contained references to his girlfriend and a juvenile witness in a pending case against him.

Investigators say Dahl attempted to sell his Acura to cover the cost of one of the killings, and agreed to pay a total price of “4 to 5” ($4,000-$5,000) for both. Documents say Dahl said, “I think it would be easier to go ahead and gut it all and not have anything, you know?”

Records show investigators met with Dahl in March and asked if he knew the hit man he had been communicating with and showed him the letters he had written. According to investigators, Dahl denied knowing the hit man, but agreed the writing on the letters were his handwriting.

