Noblesville PD release body cam footage of July police shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Police Department on Thursday released the body cam footage from the July 21 police shooting that left one man injured.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic battery report just before 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Fifth Street but did not locate the suspect. Police said that they had responded to multiple disturbance calls that morning at that residence.

Police later made contact with the suspect, Karmen Parrish, 41, of Indianapolis, and his girlfriend as they were returning to the residence.

WARNING: Video contains graphic violence and strong language

The body cam footage shows Parrish walking towards officers, despite their orders to “get back” and “get on the ground.” Sergeant Jordan Granger, 35, a 10-year veteran of NPD, then fires his gun at the suspect.

Parrish was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Granger was placed on administrative leave, but has since been reinstated to active duty.

Police did not find a suspect’s gun on the scene.