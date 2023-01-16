Crime Watch 8

Noblesville police seek man who robbed Subway at gunpoint

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Noblesville are asking for the public’s help to find the man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint over the weekend.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Noblesville Police Department received a call about an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant located at 17021 Clover Road. That’s a strip mall off State Road 37, just south of Pleasant Street and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

“Officers arrived on the scene a short time later but were unable to locate the suspect,” Noblesville police said in a statement Monday.

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the store at around 7:55 p.m., approached two employees, and demanded money while holding a handgun.

After receiving an “undetermined amount of money,” the man ran out the front door and was not seen again.

Police described the suspect as being 5 feet 10 inches. He was wearing a black jacket, black face mask, black hat, and blue pants. He may have been driving a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 317-776-6370 or email Detective Mike Haskett at mhaskett@noblesville.in.us.