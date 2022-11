Crime Watch 8

Noblesville police ask public to avoid area downtown for ‘active police investigation’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Police Department is conducting an “active police investigation” in downtown Noblesville.

NPD is asking people to avoid the area around Eighth and Hannibal streets. That’s a few blocks south of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and use Ninth Street for travel instead.

Police said they are attempting to serve a warrant.

No other information has been provided.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.