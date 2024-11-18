60°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
60° Indianapolis

Noblesville police chase ends in crash, suspect still on the run

(WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect is on the run after escaping police from a chase on I-69.

Sunday evening, Noblesville police say they attempted a traffic stop on a 2018 Dodge Challenger at 146th and S.R. 37. The officer tried to pull the driver over, but they didn’t stop.

The chase raced southbound on S.R. 37 eventually getting onto I-69.

It ended when the Challenger crashed into another vehicle near mile marker 204 on I-69, close to the Ikea.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the car and ran. Police tried to find the man, but were unable to locate him.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are working to identify the suspect.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Toronto Raptors snap 7-game losing...
Indiana Pacers /
What to know about Sean...
Political News /
Noblesville pitcher commits to Mississippi...
High School - The Zone /
Man dies following shooting at...
Crime Watch 8 /
Ex-corrections officer gets 50 years...
Crime Watch 8 /
Judge accused of bias against...
Political News /
Indiana Senate Dems reelect minority...
Political News /
AT&T offering reward to catch...
Crime Watch 8 /