Noblesville police manhunt leads to shoplifting suspect

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville police interrupted traffic on State Road 37 on Friday afternoon after a shoplifting incident at Home Depot led to a manhunt.

Multiple police cars, a drone and a large police van were involved in a manhunt, according to people along State Road 37.

Lt. Bruce Barnes, a spokesman for Noblesville Police Department, said the shoplifting incident happened about 3:45 p.m. at the home-improvement store just northeast of the intersection of State Roads 32/38 and State Road 37. Barnes said two subjects fled in a vehicle and then stopped the vehicle on State Road 37 just north of Greenfield Avenue.

A female suspect stayed with the vehicle, but a male subject fled on foot, Barnes said. The male was just located and apprehended without incident.

Police planned to release more information Friday night.

