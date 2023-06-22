Search
Noblesville police investigate bomb threat at judicial center

A Noblesville Police Department vehicle. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the threat and traffic restrictions have been lifted, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville police are investigating a bomb threat at the Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, officers were told a person appearing in court said they had an explosive inside their vehicle, according to the police department.

Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of 8th Street and Logan Street, and are working to verify the validity of the threat “by inspecting the vehicle and interviewing the suspect,” Bruce Barnes, Noblesville Police Department public information officer, said.

The intersection is closed, and police are asking drivers to avoid Logan Street from State Road 19 and 10th Street.

