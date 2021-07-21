Crime Watch 8

Noblesville police respond to call, shoot man

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A male subject was shot by police in Noblesville after officers responded to a call early Wednesday morning.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers responded to an unknown call for police just before 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 5th Street.

After officers arrived on the scene and were unable to get a response from anyone from inside the house. However, police said they heard yelling coming from the west.

NPD said they then contacted a male subject and his girlfriend as they were headed back toward the house. Police then said the male subject was shot by an officer.

Police have not said if the man was armed. His identity has not been provided.

The male was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment. A condition was not provided.