Noblesville police to get body cameras this summer

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jim Stover demonstrates the use of a body camera during a training session at Mission Station on Aug. 31, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — City police are getting body cameras, and they will have what the city has called first-in-the-nation safety technology.

The city is getting active-shooter response technology that could be integrated into the body camera communication and dispatch platform.

The technology will give an exact GPS location and floor plan of where the gunshot happened to all officers on duty wearing a body cam.

Lawrence police in 2017 added cameras with GPS, floor-plan display, and video capabilities.

Funding for body-worn cameras was included in the 2020 police department budget approved by the city council last fall. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city, told News 8 she did not immediately know the cost of the body cameras.

The gunshot-detection devices are also being offered through the city to other public and private entities in the community that are interested.

All 95 Noblesville police officers are expected to be equipped with cameras by the end of summer.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recently announced it will add body cameras, the mayor announced May 12. Carmel police announced in January that its department would be adding body cameras. Fishers police began using body cameras in 2019.