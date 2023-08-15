Noblesville school shooter ordered to juvenile treatment center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A judge ordered the now 18-year-old Noblesville school shooter to the Hamilton County Juvenile Service Center, according to a court order obtained by News 8.

Hamilton Superior Court Judge Michael Casati made the order on Monday. The shooter will be held until a review hearing on Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m., when the 120-day term is over, with credit given for time served since June 7.

At the October hearing, the judge will order him to be placed in a chosen residential treatment facility, according to the order. The decision will be made based on which treatment facility, or facilities, accepts the shooter, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On June 3, 2024 at 10:30 a.m., the judge will hold a status hearing where the chosen treatment facility will provide an update on the shooter’s experience at the facility.

At that point, the judge will decide where the shooter will be held until the day before his 22nd birthday. According to Indiana state law, he can be held as a juvenile until then.

“The Court finds that placement in secure detention facility and then movement to residential placement as transition before reintegration into the home and community is in the juvenile’s best interests and well-being,” the court order says.

The then 13-year-old boy, whose name has never been publicly released, shot and injured classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman at Noblesville West Middle School in May 2018.

After the shooting, he was charged as a juvenile and was ordered to remain incarcerated with the Indiana Department of Correction until he was 18 years old.

Earlier this year, the shooter was released from incarceration in Hamilton County and transferred to Madison County, where prosecutors say he assaulted a public safety official. He was charged with battery as a juvenile.