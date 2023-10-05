Search
Noblesville school shooter released

by: Gregg Montgomery
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville middle school shooter was to be released from the Hamilton County Juvenile Center.

A Hamilton County court says the now-18-year-old has reached the statutory time limit.

He will be closely monitored by GPS and be unable to use computers unless they can be monitored by a probation officer.

He is also not allowed to visit college or school campuses without prior approval.

The shooter, who’s name has never been publicly released, shot a classmate and teacher in 2018 when he was 13 years old.

