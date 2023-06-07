Noblesville school shooter to remain in Madison County Jail, judge rules

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville school shooter will remain in jail in Madison County, where he is accused of punching a female jail worker while serving time as a juvenile.

A juvenile court judge on Wednesday ordered the shooter, whose name has never been publicly released, to remain in jail until a dispositional status is reached in the case. This could happen through a trial or a plea, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to News 8.

The shooter faces a felony count of battery on a public safety official. He is set to appear in court June 30.

The case will remain in juvenile court, as the incident happened while the shooter was still 17 years old. He turned 18 earlier this year.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says a psychological evaluation may be ordered between now and the time of the disposition.

The male was sentenced in the fall of 2018 for shooting classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman at Noblesville West Middle School on May 28, 2018. He remained in juvenile detention until a judge allowed his release earlier this week; he was then transferred to the Madison County Jail.