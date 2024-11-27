Noblesville middle school student arrested for intimidation after classes canceled

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A seventh-grader at Noblesville East Middle School was in jail Tuesday night after making a threat that canceled classes at all of the district’s schools for the day, police say.

The student, who was not named in a news release issued Tuesday night from Noblesville Police Department, faces a low-level felony charge of of intimidation.

Noblesville Schools Superintendent Daniel Hile said in a message that the threat, an anonymous video on social media, came in “the middle of the night” and threatened violence at East Middle School, 1625 Field Drive. That’s about halfway between state roads 19 and 37 in the Hamilton County city.

The FBI notified Noblesville Police Department (NPD) just about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday. “NPD investigators immediately notified school officials and apprised them of the threat and the limited details that were available at the time,” the release issued Tuesday night said.

Police say the FBI was instrumental in finding the suspected student. The FBI investigators located information that led them to a home in the 800 block of Noble Run. That’s in the Noble Manor Apartments. At the home, investigators found the student and “property believed to be evidence in the criminal investigation,” the release said.

Noblesville students will return to classes Monday after Thanksgiving break.

