Noblesville shooting leaves 1 dead

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person died in a shooting Thursday night in Noblesville, police said.

Noblesville Police Department officers were called at around 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at home on Raccoon Court. That’s a residential area near 216th Street and Mill Creek Road, just west of Morse Reservoir.

Officers arrived and found a deceased male victim.

Police were still investigating and did not share any information about the victim or what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department.