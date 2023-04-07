Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Noblesville shooting leaves 1 dead

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person died in a shooting Thursday night in Noblesville, police said.

Noblesville Police Department officers were called at around 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at home on Raccoon Court. That’s a residential area near 216th Street and Mill Creek Road, just west of Morse Reservoir.

Officers arrived and found a deceased male victim.

Police were still investigating and did not share any information about the victim or what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Israel launches strikes in Lebanon and Gaza after barrage of rockets fired across border
International News /
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips paid for by Republican megadonor
National News /
Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars files lawsuit against band after touring dispute
Entertainment /
Newly discovered ‘einstein’ shape can do something no other tile can do
National News /