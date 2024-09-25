Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Noblesville to build new police headquarters

Noblesville police to get new headquarters

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Police Department is getting a new headquarters.

The city says it will build the new police department at the site of the Firestone factory on Division Street that closed 15 years ago.

The Noblesville Police Department currently shares a building with the fire administration and Station 71. They have been operating in the same building since 1992.

City officials say the new police headquarters will help them serve a city that’s added nearly 55,000 people in the last 20 years. Noblesville’s population has reached 75,000, and the department has more than 100 dedicated officers.

In his recent state of the city address, Mayor Chris Jensen said construction of a new police headquarters is a top priority in Noblesville’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan and has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police. 

Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Huge Hurricane Helene expected to...
Weather Stories /
Colts QB Anthony Richardson wants...
Indianapolis Colts /
Congress passes temporary bill to...
Political News /
Notre Dame lands in-state recruit...
College Basketball /
Haitian Association of Indiana starts...
Multicultural News /
Indiana National Guard troops heading...
I-Team 8 /
Schools honored for reading proficiency...
Political News /
Fever general manager Lin Dunn’s...
Indiana Fever /