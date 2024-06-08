Officer charged with animal cruelty after police dog died in vehicle

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A former Fairmount Police Department officer has been charged with animal cruelty after the death of a police dog in September, online court records show.

Kyle Vincent resigned a few days after K-9 Zeusz died Sept. 10 in the back of his patrol car. The dog was Vincent’s partner. Vincent had been placed on administrative leave prior to his resignation.

The misdemeanor charge was filed Thursday in Gas City City Court. The Fairmount department had asked Indiana State Police to investigate the dog’s death.

News 8 has reached out for the probable cause documents in the case.

Fairmount is a town of 2,600 people that’s a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.