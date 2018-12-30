Officer injured in crash after suspected drunk driver runs red light

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is recovering after being involved with a crash with a suspected drunk driver.

Police say a driver disregarded a stoplight and collided with a patrol car in the intersection of of Washington and Rural streets. It happened Friday night just after 10:30.

Police say the driver is 29-year-old Dawn Herring.

Dawn Herring (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Police believe Herring was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

IMPD says the officer, who was not identified, lost consciousness but was taken to the hospital in good condition. The officer was released from the hospital on Saturday morning and did not suffer any internal injuries, said Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD. The officer was resting at home Saturday night with his family, Gillespie said.

Herring was arrested and faces preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.