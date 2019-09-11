Officer working Walmart security struck by vehicle while trying to stop shoplifter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say an off-duty officer working security for Walmart by struck by a shoplifting suspect’s getaway vehicle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to IMPD, the officer tried to stop a shoplifter at the Walmart at 4650 S. Emerson Ave. on the evening of Aug. 17.

IMPD says the officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, a silver four-door sedan.

The officer went to the hospital with minor injuries.

If you have tips on this case, please call detectives at 317-327-6331 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).