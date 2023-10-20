Officers identified in New Castle shooting that killed barricaded suspect in home

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police on Friday identified two New Castle officers who fired shots, killing a man barricaded inside a home Monday night.

Police also said Friday they have determined what led to shots being fired.

Patrolmen Ellis Evans and Tyler Reece were identified in the fatal shooting of Donald Guffey Jr., 59, of New Castle. Both officers serve on the New Castle Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Just before 10:30 p.m., New Castle Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 200 block of North 29th Street. That’s a residential area just off State Road 38, a few blocks south of Osborne Park.

Officers arrived at the scene, established a perimeter around the home, and attempted to communicate with the people inside. Officers made contact and peacefully removed two people from inside the home.

Guffey barricaded himself inside the home and refused to talk with police. SWAT responded to the home to assist and called on Guffey to come out.

“At some point, Guffey approached a front window of the residence with a firearm and engaged officers,” state police said.

Evans and Reece returned fire. Guffey was hit at least once, according to state police, and died at the scene.

State police said in a release Friday, “It has been determined through the investigation Donald Guffy Jr. pointed a firearm at the police officers causing them to respond with deadly force.”

Per the department policy, both officers will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the investigation report.