Crime Watch 8

Officers respond to report of shots fired at Walmart in Beech Grove; no reported injuries

Police from multiple departments responded on April 17, 2021, to a report of shots fired at a Walmart on Emerson Avenue in Beech Grove. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan police on Saturday said there were no reported injuries after officers responded to a Walmart in Beech Grove on a report of shots fired.

The call of shots fired at 4650 S. Emerson Ave. came out around 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

A News 8 crew reported officers from Indianapolis, Southport and Beech Grove police departments and multiple ambulances at the scene.

Police did not immediately say where the shots were fired, but multiple reports on social media said they were fired inside the store.

No information about whether a suspect was in custody was immediately known, nor the circumstances that led up to the shots fired.

The Walmart store at this location has had attention in the past, including a brawl in the shampoo aisle. A woman involved in that viral video spoke to News 8 in 2018 about turning her life around.