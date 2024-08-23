1 person shot, killed by police at Lawrence motel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was fatally shot Friday by Indianapolis police who were trying to serve a warrant at motel in Lawrence.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team members were attempting to serve a warrant on a man staying the Park Terrace Motel at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Post Road.

The man was “known to be armed and dangerous in the possession of narcotics,” and IMPD narcotics detectives were also at the scene, according to IMPD Assistant Chief Michael Wolley.

SWAT team members in full uniform made multiple announcements at the door and using a PA system in an attempt to get the man to surrender.

When he refused, the SWAT team “made forceful entry” into the room and found the suspect and a woman coming out of the bathroom, Wolley said Friday afternoon.

Wolley says officers gave several verbal commands to the pair; the woman listened to the commands and was detained, but the man did not comply.

While officers were attempting to put the man in handcuffs, a struggle ensued in the kitchenette area of the motel room.

“A struggle ensued in the kitchenette area of the motel room. The suspect forcefully pulled away from officers and, at some point during the struggle, retrieved a Draco firearm, which shoots rifle rounds,” Wolley said.

The man continued to resist and two officers fired their weapons, striking him at least once.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

After the shooting, detectives found two “rifle-style” firearms in the motel room, according to Wolley.

The officers were equipped with body-operated cameras, which IMPD says were activated at the time of the shooting.

Criminal and administrative investigations into the police shootings are already underway.

The two officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, as is standard procedure after a police shooting, Wolley says.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the suspect’s name once his family members have been notified.

IMPD Chief Bailey spoke on the violence the city has seen in recent weeks.

“Over the past week throughout our county, we’ve seen countless acts of, unnecessary violence and accidental violence involving our children, and getting a hold of guns, and it’s just unacceptable,” Bailey said. “We have to be better than this. We really do. We have to be better.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mark Prader at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.