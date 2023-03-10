Officers targeting street racing events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The national trend of street racing has brought the attention of the Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

ISP and IMPD have regulated operations to target the local street racing scene, resulting in over 40 arrests and the recovery of 80 stolen vehicles within the past year.

The latest street racing operation occurred on March 4 and resulted in nine arrests at three Indianapolis area locations. Investigators received information of a planned spinning event potentially involving over 100 cars.

Spinning is a trend of using a parking lot, intersection, street, or park to perform doughnuts in a vehicle.

One of the targeted events on March 4 included a private parking lot near 34th and Lafayette. The parking lot was heavily damaged from the event. the owner of the parking lot spent over $60,000 to resurface and paint it before the event occurred.