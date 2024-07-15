Officials warn public of toll road scam going around northern Indiana

A screenshot of a scam text from the Indiana Toll Road. The Grant County Sheriff's Office warned the public on social media of the scam, which asks people to pay a new bill attached to their vehicle by a set date to avoid late fees. (Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff's Office)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Have you received a suspicious text from Indiana Toll Road asking to pay a bill to avoid late fees? Do not respond – they are messages from a new scam moving through northern Indiana.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office on social media warned people who’ve received these texts not to respond or click associated with these texts.

The messages sent appear to be texts saying “Welcome to the Indiana Toll Road,” followed by a request to pay an unspecified balance before a set date to avoid late fees.

(Provided Screenshot/Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

“Stay vigilant and protect yourself from scams,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you have responded, check your credit report, and if you have given money, reach out to us directly.”

Anyone who has received this text or given money to the scam can reach out to local law enforcement.