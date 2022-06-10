Crime Watch 8

Ohio trucker gets 45 years for crash that killed 4 siblings

Wayne County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. July 9, 2020, in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just west of the State Road 1 exit. That’s about 13 miles west of Richmond. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Poilce)

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car in an eastern Indiana road construction zone, killing four siblings, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Corey Robert Withrow, 33, of Camden, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to nine charges related to the July 9, 2020, crash on Interstate 70, The Associated Press reported Friday.

A Wayne County judge sentenced Withrow to nine years for each of the five felonies that Withrow will serve one after another.

The fiery crash killed 15-year-old Anesa Noel Acosta, 13-year-old Quintin Michael McGowan, 8-year-old Brekkin Riley Bruce and 6-year-old Trentin Beau Bruce. Their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, suffered severe injuries.