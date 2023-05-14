One arrested, two injured in two separate shootings early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured after separate shootings overnight across Indianapolis, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say.

The first shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when police were dispatched on report of a person shot to the 9200 block of Lansburgh Circle, which is a residential area in Clermont off of Crawfordsville Road.

Upon arrival, the officers found a person with a gunshot wound. The person was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators say they believe a family argument led to the incident, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The second shooting took place around 3:18 a.m. Officers responded to another report of a person shot in the 4600 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection of Lafayette Road.

Investigators found a person with a gunshot wound, who was also reported to be in stable condition.

Officers have not released the identity of the suspect in the first shooting, and also have not determined a suspect in the second shooting as of Sunday morning.