One dead after found with traumatic injuries on Indy’s southwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down in the 3200 block of Collier Street shortly before 4 p.m. (WISH PHOTO/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday afternoon after being found with traumatic injuries on the city’s southwest side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 3200 block of Collier Street shortly before 4 p.m. That’s just off Kentucky Avenue in a residential area near Stephen Decatur Elementary School.

Officers located a male inside a house, where he was pronounced deceased, police say.

Police did not say if the male found had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. At the moment, police are not looking for any suspect.

No more information was immediately provided by IMPD.