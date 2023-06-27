Search
One dead after shooting on far east side

Illuminated blue police lights. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the far east side.

Around 3:03 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the area of 6850 E. 21st St. That is the address of the Budget 8 Inn near Shadeland Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven’t shared the name of the person or any suspects.

This story will be updated once further information is immediately available.

